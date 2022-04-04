Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Biden Names Members of HBCU Advisory Group

By

Scott Jaschik
April 4, 2022
 
 

President Biden on Thursday named the members he would appoint to the President’s Board of Advisors on Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

They are:

  • Makola M. Abdullah, president of Virginia State University
  • Javaune Adams-Gaston, president of Norfolk State University
  • Paige Blake, a junior at Bowie State University
  • Patrick Cokley, chief of organizing advocacy and learning at Civic Influencers
  • Willie A. Deese, a retired pharmaceutical executive
  • Thasunda Brown Duckett, president and CEO of TIAA
  • Monica Goldson, CEO of Prince George’s County Public Schools
  • Brett J. Hart, president of United Airlines
  • Taraji P. Henson, the actress
  • Beverly W. Hogan, president emerita at Tougaloo College
  • Lisa P. Jackson, vice president of environment, policy and social initiatives at Apple
  • Shevrin D. Jones, a state senator from Florida
  • Walter M. Kimbrough, president of Dillard University
  • William F. L. Moses, managing director for the Kresge Foundation’s education program
  • Christopher E. Paul, a professional basketball player with the Phoenix Suns
  • Quinton T. Ross Jr., president of Alabama State University
  • Ruth J. Simmons, president of Prairie View A&M University
  • Janeen Uzzell, CEO of the National Society of Black Engineers

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

‘Going Public’ With the Humanities
in a Fake News World
Politics, Religion and Inviting Disaster
Vision of the Future

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

New Mexico Raises the Bar
11 Ways That Pandemic Zoom Changed Campus Meeting Culture
The Power of Language
Friday Fragments
Can CUNY Successfully Bring the ‘Wolves in Sheep’s Clothing’ Into the Fold?

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 