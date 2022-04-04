SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Biden Names Members of HBCU Advisory Group
April 4, 2022
President Biden on Thursday named the members he would appoint to the President’s Board of Advisors on Historically Black Colleges and Universities.
They are:
- Makola M. Abdullah, president of Virginia State University
- Javaune Adams-Gaston, president of Norfolk State University
- Paige Blake, a junior at Bowie State University
- Patrick Cokley, chief of organizing advocacy and learning at Civic Influencers
- Willie A. Deese, a retired pharmaceutical executive
- Thasunda Brown Duckett, president and CEO of TIAA
- Monica Goldson, CEO of Prince George’s County Public Schools
- Brett J. Hart, president of United Airlines
- Taraji P. Henson, the actress
- Beverly W. Hogan, president emerita at Tougaloo College
- Lisa P. Jackson, vice president of environment, policy and social initiatives at Apple
- Shevrin D. Jones, a state senator from Florida
- Walter M. Kimbrough, president of Dillard University
- William F. L. Moses, managing director for the Kresge Foundation’s education program
- Christopher E. Paul, a professional basketball player with the Phoenix Suns
- Quinton T. Ross Jr., president of Alabama State University
- Ruth J. Simmons, president of Prairie View A&M University
- Janeen Uzzell, CEO of the National Society of Black Engineers
