A Potential HBCU Satellite Campus in Northern Virginia

The Northern Virginia Regional Commission, which represents 13 local governments, is considering opening a satellite historically Black college campus in the area, InsideNoVa reported.

Administrators from Norfolk State University and Virginia State University showed interest in the idea after meeting with commission representatives, Cydny Neville, chair of the commission, told InsideNoVa. She said she wants the satellite campus to provide STEM and agriculture programs and opportunities for people who earned some college credits but never graduated to complete their degrees.

“It’s not even just the institution itself,” Neville said. “It’s its presence and how that uplifts the community around it, and Northern Virginia will be better off with it. Northern Virginia is great, but having an HBCU presence is something that we need.”

The closest historically Black institution in Virginia, Virginia Union University, is located in Richmond. A meeting today will bring together Virginia State and Norfolk State leaders to discuss the possibility of a joint satellite campus, according to Gwen Williams Dandridge, assistant vice president for communications at Virginia State. Meanwhile, the commission is searching for potential locations, including in Falls Church and Alexandria.