SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
A Potential HBCU Satellite Campus in Northern Virginia
The Northern Virginia Regional Commission, which represents 13 local governments, is considering opening a satellite historically Black college campus in the area, InsideNoVa reported.
Administrators from Norfolk State University and Virginia State University showed interest in the idea after meeting with commission representatives, Cydny Neville, chair of the commission, told InsideNoVa. She said she wants the satellite campus to provide STEM and agriculture programs and opportunities for people who earned some college credits but never graduated to complete their degrees.
“It’s not even just the institution itself,” Neville said. “It’s its presence and how that uplifts the community around it, and Northern Virginia will be better off with it. Northern Virginia is great, but having an HBCU presence is something that we need.”
The closest historically Black institution in Virginia, Virginia Union University, is located in Richmond. A meeting today will bring together Virginia State and Norfolk State leaders to discuss the possibility of a joint satellite campus, according to Gwen Williams Dandridge, assistant vice president for communications at Virginia State. Meanwhile, the commission is searching for potential locations, including in Falls Church and Alexandria.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Trending Stories
- Oberlin Colleges loses appeal in suit filed by local bakery
- U of Illinois to require diversity statements for tenure
- 11 Ways That Pandemic Zoom Changed Campus Meeting Culture | Learning Innovation
- A call to go public and fight for the humanities (opinion)
- How sincere are colleges that don't release their admit rates (opinion)
Most Shared Stories
- When Your Job Interferes With Your Work | Inside Higher Ed
- Higher education should prepare for five new realities (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Native scholar alleges abuse, retaliation at Michigan State
- UCLA criticized for advertising adjunct job without pay
- White faculty applicant says Bridgewater State discriminated
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »