USC Awards Honorary Degrees Posthumously

The University of Southern California awarded honorary degrees, posthumously, to 33 Japanese Americans whom it kicked out during World War II. The university not only expelled the students but, after the war, blocked their access to their transcripts, forcing some of them to completely restart their educations elsewhere.

The university invited family members to accept the degrees.

“Being part of a great American university usually provides a path to the great American dream, and in our case, a path to becoming part of the legendary Trojan family,” Carol L. Folt, president of the university, said. “But that dream was abruptly and painfully stopped for so many 80 years ago. Tonight, we are bringing some closure and perhaps healing.”