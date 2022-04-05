Print

Holy Cross Science Complex Renamed for Dr. Anthony Fauci

By

Maria Carrasco
April 5, 2022
 
 

The College of the Holy Cross, in Worcester, Mass., announced Monday it will rename its Integrated Science Complex for renowned alumnus Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Dr. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a top infectious diseases expert who guided the country through the COVID-19 pandemic, earned his undergraduate degree from the College of the Holy Cross in 1962, majoring in classics with a premedical concentration. He received an honorary degree from Holy Cross in 1987.

The Integrated Science Complex will be renamed the Anthony S. Fauci Integrated Science Complex on June 11, during Dr. Fauci’s 60th class reunion weekend. Holy Cross president Vincent D. Rougeau said in a statement the science complex is a place where students actively engage in research and debate and “embrace a commitment to social justice and our Jesuit values to be people for and with others.”

“Dr. Fauci vividly personifies the distinctive characteristics of a Holy Cross education, and we know his life and work are already inspiring the next generation of empathetic servant leaders,” Rougeau said.

