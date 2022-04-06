College Presidents Meet for Summit on Anti-Semitism

College and university presidents will gather in New York City this month for a summit on anti-Semitism on campuses run by Hillel International and the American Jewish Committee in collaboration with the American Council on Education.

“University presidents have a critical role to play in improving the campus climate for Jewish students and ensuring all students can live and study in environments free of hate and intolerance,” Adam Lehman, president and CEO of Hillel International, said in a press release. “This summit will give university administrators the tools and resources they need to speak out against antisemitism and take specific steps to make our campuses safer.”

The event, which begins next Monday night, will take place at the Center for Jewish History. Campus leaders will hear from members of the U.S. House Bipartisan Task Force for Combating Antisemitism, Representatives Ted Deutch, Lee Zeldin and Grace Meng. Presidents will also participate in confidential sessions and listen to presentations led by university and Jewish community leaders to share best practices for confronting anti-Semitism on campuses.

At least 35 colleges and universities are participating, including the City University of New York, Columbia University, New York University, Cornell University, the University of Michigan, the University of Miami and George Washington University, among others.

“The conversations we engage in at this summit will help institutions across the country craft strategies to improve the campus climate for Jewish students and other community members,” Ted Mitchell, president of the American Council on Education, said in the release.