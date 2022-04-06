SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Physical Therapy and Wound Healing: Academic Minute
April 6, 2022
Today on the Academic Minute: Willow Henry, professor of health-care practice at Franklin Pierce University, examines one way the health-care field is continually changing. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Trending Stories
- The most competitive colleges get more competitive
- College Presidents Meet for Summit on Anti-Semitism
- New presidents or provosts: Canisius Converse East Bay EWU Georgia GWU Moore Santa Clara
- A professor's lessons from the many rejections of his book (opinion)
- How the humanities can be part of the front-line response to the pandemic (opinion)
Most Shared Stories
- Professor's land acknowledgment sparks controversy
- Higher education should prepare for five new realities (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Purdue president missteps in comments on 'missing' college men
- Student Affairs Staff Quit Because of Burnout, Low Pay | Inside Higher Ed
- UT Austin must pay professor $3M in sex-discrimination case
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »