Johns Hopkins Strengthens COVID-19 Rules

Johns Hopkins University has strengthened COVID-19 rules following a rise in cases.

“Since Spring Break, we have received reports of COVID cases among undergraduates who have recently traveled or who were exposed to someone who has recently traveled,” said an email to students from Kevin Shollenberger, vice provost for student health and well-being. “Nearly 100 undergraduate students have reported a positive test since April 1, with cases evenly split among residential and non-residential students. Consistent with what we have seen this term, many students who tested positive are asymptomatic, and the rest are experiencing only mild symptoms.”

In response, Hopkins is temporarily instituting twice-weekly COVID-19 testing for undergraduates. The university is also reinstituting masking requirements for all persons in common areas of residence halls or in university dining facilities, except when actively eating or drinking.