Mitigating Space Junk: Academic Minute
April 7, 2022
Today on the Academic Minute: Markus Wilde, associate professor of aerospace, physics and space sciences at the Florida Institute of Technology, explains how to minimize the presence of space junk. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
