SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Speaking for Multinational Companies During Crises: Academic Minute
April 8, 2022
Today on the Academic Minute: Daniel Laufer, associate professor of marketing at Victoria University, discusses the geographic differences in who speaks for multinational companies. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Trending Stories
Most Shared Stories
- Mizzou defends president's right to cut faculty pay by 25%
- U of Illinois to require diversity statements for tenure
- Higher education should prepare for five new realities (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- A New Symbol for Carleton College? Really? | Inside Higher Ed
- UT Austin must pay professor $3M in sex-discrimination case
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »