Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Speaking for Multinational Companies During Crises: Academic Minute

By

Doug Lederman
April 8, 2022
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute: Daniel Laufer, associate professor of marketing at Victoria University, discusses the geographic differences in who speaks for multinational companies. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Listening to Tribal Students
The Learning Imperative
Standing Up for Central American Higher Ed

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Friday Fragments
5 Ways That I’m Bad at Slack
Is Yale in Decline?
Parsing a Poll, Florida Edition
10 Ways to Reimagine the Undergraduate Learning Experience
A Simpler Way on Student Loans

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 