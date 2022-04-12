Print

Pathological Mineralization: Academic Minute

By

Doug Lederman
April 12, 2022
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, part of Cornell University College of Engineering Week: Lara Estroff, professor and chair of the department of materials science and engineering, examines how to combat problems in how our bodies create bones and teeth. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

