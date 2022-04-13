SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
NACAC Releases List of Colleges Still Accepting Applications
April 13, 2022
The National Association for College Admission Counseling has released its annual list of colleges that are still accepting students for the fall. This is the second straight year that the list has come out before May 1, the traditional reply date to admissions offers. More than 200 colleges are on the list now, but NACAC expects that number to grow after May 1.
