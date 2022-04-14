Presidents Tackle Anti-Semitism on Campus at 2-Day Summit

College and university presidents gathered in New York City this week for a summit on anti-Semitism on campuses. Hosted by Hillel International and the American Jewish Committee, in collaboration with the American Council on Education, the two-day summit drew representatives from at least 35 institutions.

ACE president Ted Mitchell said his organization, Hillel, AJC and university and college presidents are on a mission to eradicate anti-Semitism, and he hopes the summit equipped leaders with strategies and tactics they can customize for their individual campus.

“We aim to strengthen the ties between college and university leaders and the Jewish community to foster a mutually supportive and trusting environment when crises occur, and ensure a positive, welcoming environment on campus for Jewish and pro-Israel students,” Mitchell said in a statement.

Lee C. Bollinger, president of Columbia University, said anti-Semitic incidents on campuses threaten institutional values and their ability to create a sense of community for all. Addressing anti-Semitism on campus challenges colleges to “take a hard look at difficult questions” that impact an institution, he said in a statement. “This Summit is a timely opportunity to examine the impact of one of the oldest and most resilient forms of hatred with trusted leaders and experts as part of larger efforts to make sure that Jewish students, and all students, feel safe, secure, and included as they pursue their educations.”