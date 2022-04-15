SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Is There Life Out There? Academic Minute
April 15, 2022
Today on the Academic Minute, part of Cornell University College of Engineering Week: Elaine Petro, assistant professor of mechanical and aerospace engineering, explores whether we’re alone in the universe. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
