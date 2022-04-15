Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Is There Life Out There? Academic Minute

By

Doug Lederman
April 15, 2022
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, part of Cornell University College of Engineering Week: Elaine Petro, assistant professor of mechanical and aerospace engineering, explores whether we’re alone in the universe. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

‘A Philosopher Looks at Digital Communication’
Purdue Must Restore Its English Program
Humanities Scholars Can Make Their Papers Open Access Now

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Friday Fragments
Have You Also Become More Protective of Your Time?
The Transfer Puzzle: Identifying the Pieces
An Epidemic of Student Disengagement
Ruling Out Success
Reimagining Your Career Space

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 