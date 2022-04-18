Print

Lessons on Democracy From Ancient Athens: Academic Minute

By

Doug Lederman
April 18, 2022
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute: Jeff Miller, professor in the department of political science and international relations at SUNY New Paltz, explores the past for lessons on sustaining democracy. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

