SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Lessons on Democracy From Ancient Athens: Academic Minute
April 18, 2022
Today on the Academic Minute: Jeff Miller, professor in the department of political science and international relations at SUNY New Paltz, explores the past for lessons on sustaining democracy. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Trending Stories
Most Shared Stories
- 'Breaking Ranks' is a new book that attacks 'U.S. News' | Inside Higher Ed
- Higher education should prepare for five new realities (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- The most competitive colleges get more competitive | Inside Higher Ed
- Professor calls the police on two tardy Black students
- People who work in higher ed must set professional boundaries (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »