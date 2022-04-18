Print

Publisher Withdraws Book by White Professor on Black Women

Scott Jaschik
April 18, 2022
 
 

Wipf and Stock Publishers withdrew a book, Bad and Boujee: Toward a Trap Feminist Theology, by Jennifer M. Buck, a white professor, amid criticism of the book and its author, The New York Times reported. Buck, an associate professor of practical theology at Azusa Pacific University, did not respond to a request for comment. Buck was widely criticized for the book’s conclusions and for not acknowledging the work of Black women on the topic.

