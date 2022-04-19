Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Funding Global COVID-19 Vaccines: Academic Minute

By

Doug Lederman
April 19, 2022
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute: Deena Burris, associate professor of management at the University of North Carolina at Asheville, examines the process for providing access to vaccines globally. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

You’re a Professor, Not an Oracle
Dos and Don’ts for Recruiting Diverse Students
‘A Philosopher Looks at Digital Communication’

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

2 Good Articles on the Same Day
Good Frugal and Bad Frugal
Yale’s CTL Leadership

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 