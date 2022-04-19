SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Lamps Bought to Curb COVID-19 Damaged Faculty Eyes
At the start of the spring semester, the State University of New York at Geneseo purchased 17 ultraviolet lamps to stop the spread of COVID-19. But the lamps damaged the eyes of eight professors and an unknown number of students, WXXI News reported.
Kathy Mapes, associate professor of history at SUNY Geneseo, said she thought the lamp was a space heater. She woke up at 1 a.m. with burning eyes the first night after she was in a classroom with the lamp.
Mapes said she was diagnosed with UV keratitis. The condition is caused by unprotected exposure to ultraviolet rays. She was told that the tissue covering her cornea was damaged.
The State Labor Department has found that the lamps were not properly installed in five classrooms. In addition, the report faulted Geneseo for not posting warnings in all the rooms with the lamps.
A SUNY Geneseo spokesperson said university officials couldn’t talk about the incidents because an investigation of them is ongoing.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Trending Stories
- Survey: College students reflect on mental health and campus help
- Academic freedom's protections are not unlimited (opinion)
- Study suggests high school seniors prefer more expensive college
- Faculty should be careful whom they advise not to get a Ph.D. (opinion)
- Lamps Bought to Curb COVID-19 Damaged Faculty Eyes
Most Shared Stories
- Advisers should avoid overcontrolling their grad students (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Princeton says it won't censor webpage criticizing professor
- Higher education should prepare for five new realities (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Colleges work to end unpaid internships
- Grades Are at the Center of the Student Mental Health Crisis | Inside Higher Ed
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »