Vandals Target Muslim Prayer Space at Middlebury

Middlebury College is investigating an incident of vandalism right outside the prayer space of the Muslim Students Association, VT Digger reported. On April 9 someone poured a substance believed to be urine outside the room, located in the basement of a campus building.

The attack took place during the monthlong holiday of Ramadan, and two members of the Muslim Students Association were in the prayer space at the time. At least one person returned later and tried to forcibly enter the room, according to an email from the association to its members. No one was hurt in the incident, but students upset by the desecration were urged to seek support from campus services.

“Muslims face discrimination, bias, and violence in a myriad of ways, and these kinds of incidents trigger the fear and belief that Muslims are unwelcome, are other, and do not deserve safety and dignity,” Dean of Students Derek Doucet wrote in a joint email with the college’s bias response team. “The desecration of a space that is dedicated for prayer is an abhorrent violation not only of our institutional values but also of basic human decency.”