Swastikas Drawn in Dorms at Queens University of Charlotte

Queens University of Charlotte is investigating several anti-Semitic drawings found on the North Carolina campus, The Charlotte Observer reported.

One swastika was drawn on a whiteboard in the common space of a residence hall, according to a university spokesman. Swastikas were also drawn in chalk on the doors of two students’ rooms.

“These antisemitic acts are in direct violation of our Honor Code and we denounce them as they do not reflect or represent our institutional values,” the university said in a statement. “Queens University takes all acts of this nature very seriously. Our mission, vision and values include fostering knowledge and cultivating relationships among people with different world views, championing the dignity of all people, and working together to create a more equitable present and future.”

The university said it has been in touch with the affected Jewish students and made additional counseling available. It has also added security officers and requested the assistance of local police while it investigates the incidents.

The public was invited to attend a Queens Stands for Unity gathering scheduled on campus Monday night.