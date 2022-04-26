University of Cincinnati Ends Vaccine Mandate

The University of Cincinnati is ending its COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students and employees, according to the university’s website.

“Beginning with the 2022 summer term, the university no longer requires, but strongly recommends faculty, staff and students receive COVID-19 vaccines,” the announcement read.

The university noted that it would continue to consult with medical experts and “may change our responses as needed.”

The announcement also said that members of the UC community working or interacting with people at outside sites that do have vaccine requirements—such as schools and hospitals—would still be required to comply with those.

“Non-compliance may prevent one from fulfilling one’s academic and professional objectives,” it read.