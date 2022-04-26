Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

University of Cincinnati Ends Vaccine Mandate

By

Susan H. Greenberg
April 26, 2022
 
 

The University of Cincinnati is ending its COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students and employees, according to the university’s website.

“Beginning with the 2022 summer term, the university no longer requires, but strongly recommends faculty, staff and students receive COVID-19 vaccines,” the announcement read.

The university noted that it would continue to consult with medical experts and “may change our responses as needed.”

The announcement also said that members of the UC community working or interacting with people at outside sites that do have vaccine requirements—such as schools and hospitals—would still be required to comply with those.

“Non-compliance may prevent one from fulfilling one’s academic and professional objectives,” it read.

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Afflicting the Comfortable
The End of Faculty Tenure
Foreign-Born Faculty May Bring
Different Expectations

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Why Choose a Career in Higher Education?
Considering a Career Beyond the Academy
5 Reasons Why I Might Be Wrong About the Future of Graduate Student Debt
A Glance Backward

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 