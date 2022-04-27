SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Biden Looks at Options for Forgiving Student Debt
April 27, 2022
President Biden said Tuesday that he was looking at options to forgive most student debt, CBS News reported, citing comments he made to the Congressional Hispanic Caucus. The lawmakers encouraged a large cut in student debt.
In the past, the president has said he favors eliminating $10,000 in student debt for all debtors.
Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the administration would make a decision about canceling some student loan debt between now and the end of August, or the pause would be extended further.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Trending Stories
Most Shared Stories
- What happens when a college can't find a new president
- Higher education should prepare for five new realities (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Why faculty shouldn't say 'thank you for sharing' in classes (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Professor's land acknowledgment sparks controversy
- Survey: Meeting student needs with campus mental health services
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »