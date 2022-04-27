Biden Looks at Options for Forgiving Student Debt

President Biden said Tuesday that he was looking at options to forgive most student debt, CBS News reported, citing comments he made to the Congressional Hispanic Caucus. The lawmakers encouraged a large cut in student debt.

In the past, the president has said he favors eliminating $10,000 in student debt for all debtors.

Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the administration would make a decision about canceling some student loan debt between now and the end of August, or the pause would be extended further.