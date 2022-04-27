Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Michelle Weise of National University: Pulse Podcast

By

Doug Lederman
April 27, 2022
 
 

This week’s episode of the Pulse podcast features a discussion with Michelle Weise, vice chancellor for strategy and innovation at National University. In a conversation with the host of The Pulse, Rodney B. Murray of the University of the Sciences, Weise explores a wide range of issues related to online education, working learners and skills development.

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Dictionary definition of anti-Semitism
The AAUP Explains Antisemitism and Gets It Wrong
Afflicting the Comfortable
The End of Faculty Tenure

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

A Tale of 2 Communities (of Learners)
3 Questions for Coursera’s Betty Vandenbosch & U-M’s Lauren Atkins Budde on XR
Has Higher Education Lost its Way?
Why Choose a Career in Higher Education?
Considering a Career Beyond the Academy
5 Reasons Why I Might Be Wrong About the Future of Graduate Student Debt

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 