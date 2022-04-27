SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Michelle Weise of National University: Pulse Podcast
April 27, 2022
This week’s episode of the Pulse podcast features a discussion with Michelle Weise, vice chancellor for strategy and innovation at National University. In a conversation with the host of The Pulse, Rodney B. Murray of the University of the Sciences, Weise explores a wide range of issues related to online education, working learners and skills development.
