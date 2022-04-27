Report: NYU Mulls Professorship for Sabatini

Science reported that New York University’s Grossman School of Medicine is considering hiring biologist Dr. David Sabatini, despite the fact that he was forced out of multiple jobs, including his professorship at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, over sexual harassment or violating workplace polices on consensual relationships. Sabatini resigned from MIT but has denied wrongdoing, including in a lawsuit against an accuser and MIT’s Whitehead Institute. (His accuser has countersued.)

“Any decision about a potential role [for Dr. Sabatini] at NYU Grossman School of Medicine would be subject to careful and extensive due diligence and consultation with a broad group of stake holders,” the school told Science. A faculty letter with dozens of signatures opposing any appointment for Dr. Sabatini says, “We are deeply concerned that recruiting an individual found guilty of having broken the policies of prestigious institutions such as MIT, the Whitehead Institute and HHMI [the Howard Hughes Medical Institute] may profoundly damage our culture and reputation.” A protest against a job for Dr. Sabatini is planned for today at NYU.