Canines as COVID-19–Detection Tools: Academic Minute

Doug Lederman
April 28, 2022
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, part of Florida International University Week: Kenneth G. Furton, professor of chemistry and biochemistry, explores how dogs might be proving their mettle in the fight against COVID-19. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
 

