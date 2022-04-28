SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Canines as COVID-19–Detection Tools: Academic Minute
April 28, 2022
Today on the Academic Minute, part of Florida International University Week: Kenneth G. Furton, professor of chemistry and biochemistry, explores how dogs might be proving their mettle in the fight against COVID-19. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
