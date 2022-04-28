Print

Cleveland State President Makes Abrupt Exit

By

Josh Moody
April 28, 2022
 
 

Harlan Sands is no longer the president of Cleveland State University. And while his sudden departure was reportedly the result of a mutual decision, it comes amid disagreements regarding the future of the college.

“The Board recognizes that CSU has made significant advances during Sands’ tenure and is on solid footing,” David Reynolds, chair of Cleveland State’s Board of Trustees, said in an announcement to the university community on Tuesday, according to Cleveland.com. “Over time, however, it has become clear that this simply is not a good match for either party going forward. We thank President Sands for his contributions to CSU during his tenure and wish him well.”

Laura Bloomberg, who was serving as provost and senior vice president for academic affairs, will now assume the presidency. Sands’s departure is effective immediately.

Though neither Sands nor trustees publicly mentioned the underlying issues related to the abrupt exit, Cleveland.com noted that the former president had a series of high-profile exits on his watch, with several top-ranked administrators leaving after less than a year at the university.

Sands had been president of Cleveland State since 2018.

