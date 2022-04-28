Morris Brown College Regains Full Accreditation

Morris Brown College has regained full accreditation after almost two decades. The Board of Trustees at the Transnational Association of Christian Colleges and Schools, an accreditor based in Virginia, voted in favor of the move on Tuesday.

The historically Black college, founded by the African Methodist Episcopal Church, lost its accreditation in 2002 after a former president and financial aid director were found to have misappropriated U.S. Department of Education funds. The college never closed but has struggled to keep up enrollment beyond a few dozen students and has since sold most of its Atlanta campus.

The accreditation means Morris Brown students will now be able to receive federal financial aid and earn accredited degrees.

“Many thought that this feat was impossible, but due to our strong faith in God, our hardworking and wonderful faculty and staff, the support of the African Methodist Episcopal Church, our dedicated alumni, and our resilient spirit, we were able to achieve full accreditation,” Kevin James, president of Morris Brown, said in a press release.