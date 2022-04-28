Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Morris Brown College Regains Full Accreditation

By

Sara Weissman
April 28, 2022
 
 

Morris Brown College has regained full accreditation after almost two decades. The Board of Trustees at the Transnational Association of Christian Colleges and Schools, an accreditor based in Virginia, voted in favor of the move on Tuesday.

The historically Black college, founded by the African Methodist Episcopal Church, lost its accreditation in 2002 after a former president and financial aid director were found to have misappropriated U.S. Department of Education funds. The college never closed but has struggled to keep up enrollment beyond a few dozen students and has since sold most of its Atlanta campus.

The accreditation means Morris Brown students will now be able to receive federal financial aid and earn accredited degrees.

“Many thought that this feat was impossible, but due to our strong faith in God, our hardworking and wonderful faculty and staff, the support of the African Methodist Episcopal Church, our dedicated alumni, and our resilient spirit, we were able to achieve full accreditation,” Kevin James, president of Morris Brown, said in a press release.

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Measuring University Impact
Dialogue, Not Debate
Dictionary definition of anti-Semitism
The AAUP Explains Antisemitism
and Gets It Wrong

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Untangling Transfer: Regulatory Reform in Maryland
A Tale of 2 Communities (of Learners)
3 Questions for Coursera’s Betty Vandenbosch & U-M’s Lauren Atkins Budde on XR
Has Higher Education Lost Its Way?
Why Choose a Career in Higher Education?
Considering a Career Beyond the Academy

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 