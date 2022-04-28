U of California to End Tuition for Native Americans

The University of California will waive all tuition and fees for Californians who are members of federally recognized Native American, American Indian and Alaska Native tribes.

The program will be in place at all University of California campuses, for undergraduate and graduate students, said a letter from Michael V. Drake, president of the system.

“The University of California is committed to recognizing and acknowledging historical wrongs endured by Native Americans,” said Drake.

The California Globe reported that there are around 500 Native American undergraduate students and 160 graduate students at the university’s campuses this year. It will cost $9.5 million to waive their tuition and fees.