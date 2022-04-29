Gallaudet Moves Classes and Finals Online

Gallaudet University has moved the remaining classes this semester, as well as final exams, online, The Washington Post reported.

Students have also been encouraged to move out of dormitories. However, the university hopes that commencement will be in person.

At Gallaudet, the positivity rate on for COVID-19 rose from less than 0.5 percent to 2.6 percent in just two weeks, from April 11 to Wednesday.

Howard University, which is also in Washington, made a similar decision this month.