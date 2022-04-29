SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Gallaudet Moves Classes and Finals Online
April 29, 2022
Gallaudet University has moved the remaining classes this semester, as well as final exams, online, The Washington Post reported.
Students have also been encouraged to move out of dormitories. However, the university hopes that commencement will be in person.
At Gallaudet, the positivity rate on for COVID-19 rose from less than 0.5 percent to 2.6 percent in just two weeks, from April 11 to Wednesday.
Howard University, which is also in Washington, made a similar decision this month.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Trending Stories
Most Shared Stories
- A burned-out professor declares academic chapter 11 (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Mizzou defends president's right to cut faculty pay by 25%
- People who work in higher ed must set professional boundaries (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Purdue must restore its English program (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Restructuring the office of equity and inclusion
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »