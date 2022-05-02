SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
3 U of Oklahoma Students Killed in Crash
May 2, 2022
Three meteorology students from the University of Oklahoma were killed Friday night when traveling back from Kansas, where they had been chasing a storm, The New York Times reported.
The three were traveling back in a car that hydroplaned and became disabled, blocking the outside lane. A truck struck the students’ car.
Just hours before, one of the students, Nicholas Nair, posted a video of a tornado they had spotted.
