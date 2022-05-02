Cal State L.A. Police Arrest Professor at Debate

Police at California State University, Los Angeles, arrested Melina Abdullah, a professor and former chair of the university’s pan-African studies department, at a mayoral debate Sunday night, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Students and other posted videos of Abdullah being removed from the building.

Abdullah did not have a ticket for the event, although there were only 40 to 50 people in the room and there was not a visible space shortage.

“Debates should be public … especially at a public university,” Abdullah said via text, noting that students, faculty members and the public weren’t allowed inside “a near-empty theater.”

The university released this statement: “One person was removed from the debate, arrested, and released at the scene. There were no other arrests. Cal State LA’s Department of Public Safety has no comment. The university will provide a statement after a fuller review of the incident.”