USC Settles With 80 Ex-Students Over Misconduct Claims

The University of Southern California has settled a suit by 80 former students, most of them gay men, who accuse a physician at the university of misconduct, the Los Angeles Times reported.

A joint statement from USC and the former students said, “All parties have mutually agreed that the details of the settlement will remain confidential.” The former students alleged that after learning they had had sex with other men, Kelly asked a series of intrusive questions, such as how much pornography they consumed and whether they “hooked up” with sexual partners online.

Dr. Dennis Kelly, the physician, retired from USC in 2018 and surrendered his medical license two years later. He has denied all misconduct.

Last year, USC agreed to settle a lawsuit with 710 women who were former patients of gynecologist Dr. George Tyndall for $852 million.