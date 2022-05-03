SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Compilation on Digital Teaching and Learning
May 3, 2022
Inside Higher Ed is pleased to release today our latest print-on-demand compilation, “Digital Teaching and Learning.” You may download a copy here, free. And you may sign up here for a free webcast on the themes of the booklet on Thursday, June 9, at 2 p.m. Eastern.
