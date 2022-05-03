Ransomware Attack Closes Kellogg Community College

Kellogg Community College canceled classes Monday after a ransomware attack over the weekend.

The attack is causing continued technology problems, according to an alert that appeared on the college’s website Sunday. All five Kellogg campuses, located in Michigan, will remain closed while the matter is under investigation, though administrators hope to reopen them later this week. The college will also launch a “forced password reset for all students, faculty and staff” to better secure the network.

“We want to reassure our faculty and students that we will take any actions necessary for students to complete course work in a timely manner and appreciate your patience and support in the meantime,” the alert read.

Multiple community colleges have been the victims of ransomware attacks in the last year, including Butler County Community College in Pennsylvania, Lewis and Clark Community College in Illinois, and Sierra College in California.