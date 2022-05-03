Students for Fair Admissions Files Supreme Court Brief

Students for Fair Admissions filed a brief Monday with the U.S. Supreme Court formally asking it to reverse decisions that say the affirmative action policies of Harvard University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill are constitutional. And as expected, SFFA asked the court to reverse its decision in Grutter v. Bollinger, which in 2003 declared that the University of Michigan law school’s affirmative action plan was legal.

Edward Blum, president of the group, said, “The ancient faith that gave birth to our nation’s civil rights laws is the principle that an individual’s race should not be used to help or harm them in their life’s endeavors. It is the hope of the vast majority of all Americans that the justices end these polarizing admissions policies.”

Next week is the deadline for groups that favor the Students for Fair Admissions position. Harvard and UNC respond on July 25.