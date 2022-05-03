University Seeks to Cut 67 Faculty, 44 of Them Tenured

The administration of Henderson State University, in Arkansas, on Monday proposed cutting 67 faculty jobs, 44 of them held by tenured professors. The university also seeks to eliminate another 21 positions that are unfilled.

In addition, the university would eliminate all part-time and adjunct positions.

Twenty-four majors would be eliminated under the plan, including English, history, political science, biology, chemistry and mathematics.

New "meta-majors" will be created in health, education and social sustainability, applied professional science and technology, business innovation and entrepreneurship, and arts and humanities.

The university has declared financial exigency, which the American Association of University Professors says is necessary to lay off tenured faculty members.

"I’m deeply saddened for these faculty members and understand how difficult this process will be,” Chancellor Chuck Ambrose said. “We simply cannot grow our way out of Henderson’s financial challenges without implementing significant restructuring. Our low degree completion and retention rates have negatively impacted our tuition revenue while our instructional costs have escalated. Student success through degree completion and meeting workforce needs will be our top priority.”