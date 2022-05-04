SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Alaska High Court Affirms Draining of Scholarship Fund
May 4, 2022
The Alaska Supreme Court on Tuesday affirmed the decision of Governor Mike Dunleavy, a Republican, to drain a $400 million Higher Education Investment Fund, KTUU News reported.
The fund had been used to provide scholarships to 5,000 students a year.
But Governor Dunleavy said the Legislature was required to approve the higher education fund each year, and failed to do so, so he used the funds elsewhere. Some students sued.
The Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the case on Tuesday, and issued a short order later in the day saying that all five justices agreed with the governor. The justices will issue a formal opinion later.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Trending Stories
Most Shared Stories
- What happens when a college can't find a new president
- A burned-out professor declares academic chapter 11 (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Higher education should prepare for five new realities (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Why faculty shouldn't say 'thank you for sharing' in classes (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Professor who officiated gay wedding denied reappointment
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »