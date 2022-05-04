Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Dartmouth Returns Collection of Documents to Mohegan Tribe

By

Sara Weissman
May 4, 2022
 
 

Dartmouth College has returned a collection of papers written by an 18th-century Native American orator, writer and minister to the Mohegan Tribe, New Hampshire Public Radio reported.

Samson Occom, a member of the tribe, raised money in Europe in the 1760s for what he believed would be a college serving Native American students in Connecticut. But his teacher, Reverend Eleazar Wheelock, used the funds to found a New Hampshire institution that would ultimately become Dartmouth College.

Dartmouth officials handed over the documents—including sermons, diaries and letters—to tribe members in a repatriation ceremony last week. The writings are in English, Latin, Greek, Hebrew and what is thought to be one of the earliest examples of written Mohegan, according to Dartmouth experts.

Sarah Harris, vice chairwoman of the Tribal Council and a Dartmouth graduate, said tribe members have been asking Dartmouth leaders to more prominently acknowledge Occom’s role in the college’s origin story for decades.

“Hundreds of years of not telling Occom’s story has denied both Native and non-Native students and the larger community the truth of Dartmouth’s founding,” she said at the event.

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Red, white and blue buttons bearing the word "VOTE" against what appears to be an American flag background.
8 Ways Higher Ed Can Help Save Democracy
Two students sit at a table in a classroom, with laptops open in front of them. One of the two students is speaking and seemingly addressing someone outside of the camera's frame. The other student appears to be listening to the discussion.
Third-Way Civics
Florida governor Ron DeSantis holds a microphone and speaks during an April 27 campaign event.
Discomfort Is Still Legal

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

3 Questions for Pearson’s Kathleen Carr
Exploring Career Paths Beyond the Academy
Higher Ed’s Relationship With the Government: It’s Complicated
AACC, Day 2: Worth the Wait
Don’t Means Test Loan Cancellation. Age Test It.
In Memoriam: Michael A. Olivas

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 