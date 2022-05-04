SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
A Speech Community Reawakens Online: Academic Minute
May 4, 2022
Today on the Academic Minute: Bryan Kirschen, associate professor of Spanish and linguistics at Binghamton University, explores how one language is finding a revival during the pandemic. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
