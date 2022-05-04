Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

University Seeks to Cut 67 Faculty, 44 of Them Tenured

By

Scott Jaschik
May 4, 2022
 
 

The administration of Henderson State University, in Arkansas, on Monday proposed cutting 67 faculty jobs, 44 of them held by tenured professors. The university also seeks to eliminate another 21 positions that are unfilled.

In addition, the university would eliminate all part-time and adjunct positions.

Twenty-four majors would be eliminated under the plan, including English, history, political science, biology, chemistry and mathematics.

New “meta-majors” will be created in health, education and social sustainability, applied professional science and technology, business innovation and entrepreneurship, and arts and humanities.

The university has declared financial exigency, which the American Association of University Professors says is necessary to lay off tenured faculty members.

“I’m deeply saddened for these faculty members and understand how difficult this process will be,” Chancellor Chuck Ambrose said. “We simply cannot grow our way out of Henderson’s financial challenges without implementing significant restructuring. Our low degree completion and retention rates have negatively impacted our tuition revenue while our instructional costs have escalated. Student success through degree completion and meeting workforce needs will be our top priority.”

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Red, white and blue buttons bearing the word "VOTE" against what appears to be an American flag background.
8 Ways Higher Ed Can Help Save Democracy
Two students sit at a table in a classroom, with laptops open in front of them. One of the two students is speaking and seemingly addressing someone outside of the camera's frame. The other student appears to be listening to the discussion.
Third-Way Civics
Florida governor Ron DeSantis holds a microphone and speaks during an April 27 campaign event.
Discomfort Is Still Legal

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

3 Questions for Pearson’s Kathleen Carr
Exploring Career Paths Beyond the Academy
Higher Ed’s Relationship With the Government: It’s Complicated
AACC, Day 2: Worth the Wait
Don’t Means Test Loan Cancellation. Age Test It.
In Memoriam: Michael A. Olivas

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 