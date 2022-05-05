SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Alaska Supreme Court Affirms Draining of Scholarship Fund
May 5, 2022
The Alaska Supreme Court on Tuesday affirmed the decision of Governor Mike Dunleavy, a Republican, to drain a $400 million Higher Education Investment Fund, KTUU News reported.
The fund had been used to provide scholarships to 5,000 students a year.
But Dunleavy said the Legislature was required to approve the higher education fund each year and failed to do so, so he used the funds elsewhere. Some students sued.
The Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the case Tuesday and issued a short order later in the day saying that all five justices agreed with the governor. The justices will issue a formal opinion later.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Trending Stories
- Stanford Receives $1.1 Billion Gift for Sustainability School
- Oklahoma creates a committee to oversee college free speech
- Yes, and... | Confessions of a Community College Dean
- Missouri Debates Whether a 3 on an AP Exam Deserves Credit
- Improving student well-being with personalized tools and their input (opinion)
Most Shared Stories
- A burned-out professor declares academic chapter 11 (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Baylor fraternity sanctioned; family says it's not enough
- Jury awards falsely accused former Clemson student $5.3 million
- Higher education should prepare for five new realities (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Hundreds protest possible appointment for biologist at NYU
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »