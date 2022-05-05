Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Alaska Supreme Court Affirms Draining of Scholarship Fund

By

Scott Jaschik
May 5, 2022
 
 

The Alaska Supreme Court on Tuesday affirmed the decision of Governor Mike Dunleavy, a Republican, to drain a $400 million Higher Education Investment Fund, KTUU News reported.

The fund had been used to provide scholarships to 5,000 students a year.

But Dunleavy said the Legislature was required to approve the higher education fund each year and failed to do so, so he used the funds elsewhere. Some students sued.

The Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the case Tuesday and issued a short order later in the day saying that all five justices agreed with the governor. The justices will issue a formal opinion later.

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Two students stand in front of oversize letters spelling out "CSU," which are filled with gold and green balloons.
Traditional Models of Care Are Not Enough
A blank canvas.
‘Principled Neutrality’
Red, white and blue buttons bearing the word "VOTE" against what appears to be an American flag background.
8 Ways Higher Ed Can Help Save Democracy

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Yes, and...
Repairing the Past
3 Questions for Pearson’s Kathleen Carr
Exploring Career Paths Beyond the Academy
Higher Ed’s Relationship With the Government: It’s Complicated
AACC, Day 2: Worth the Wait

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 