Connecting Where Life and Religion Intersect: Academic Minute

Doug Lederman
May 6, 2022
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute: Linda Sauer Bredvik, lecturer in sociolinguistics at the University of Heidelberg, determines what to listen for when talking about life and religion to make a better connection. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

