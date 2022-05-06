SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Connecting Where Life and Religion Intersect: Academic Minute
May 6, 2022
Today on the Academic Minute: Linda Sauer Bredvik, lecturer in sociolinguistics at the University of Heidelberg, determines what to listen for when talking about life and religion to make a better connection. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
