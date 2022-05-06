SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
COVID-19 Outbreak Leads Drake U to Move Classes Online
An outbreak of COVID-19 at Drake University has led next week's classes, and finals, to be moved online.
Marty Martin, the president, said that as of Wednesday, the university had 255 student cases, up from 107 in a day. Of those students, 75 live in campus housing.
Next week's classes are the last of the semester. (The law school and a division that offers associate degrees to be exempt from the online requirement.)
The university has called off all extracurricular activities and is encouraging students who are not infected to move out of the dormitories.
There are more than 500 COVID-19 tests that have not yet been analyzed, and the university expects more positive cases to emerge.
Martin said Drake still hopes to have an in-person commencement.
