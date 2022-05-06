Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

COVID-19 Outbreak Leads Drake U to Move Classes Online

By

Scott Jaschik
May 6, 2022
 
 

An outbreak of COVID-19 at Drake University has led next week's classes, and finals, to be moved online.

Marty Martin, the president, said that as of Wednesday, the university had 255 student cases, up from 107 in a day. Of those students, 75 live in campus housing.

Next week's classes are the last of the semester. (The law school and a division that offers associate degrees to be exempt from the online requirement.)

The university has called off all extracurricular activities and is encouraging students who are not infected to move out of the dormitories.

There are more than 500 COVID-19 tests that have not yet been analyzed, and the university expects more positive cases to emerge.

Martin said Drake still hopes to have an in-person commencement.

 

 

 

 

 

This article is part of our COVID-19 LIVE Coverage »

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Six hardcover books that appear leather-bound and old in a row, as if on a shelf, but no shelf is visible.
Myths Shape the Continuing
‘Crisis of the Humanities’
Two students stand in front of oversize letters spelling out "CSU," which are filled with gold and green balloons.
Traditional Models of Care Are Not Enough
A blank canvas.
‘Principled Neutrality’

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Friday Fragments
3 Questions for Coursera’s Scott Shireman and Hawaii Pacific University’s Mark Rosenbaum
Yes, And …
Repairing the Past
3 Questions for Pearson’s Kathleen Carr
Exploring Career Paths Beyond the Academy

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 