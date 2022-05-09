Print

Fake Adderall Pills Blamed for 2 Ohio State Deaths

Scott Jaschik
May 9, 2022
 
 

Two Ohio State University students died last week, and the university is warning students of “fake Adderall pills, which appear to contain fentanyl, causing an increase in overdoses and hospitalizations.”

A third student was released from the hospital after being treated for an overdose, WHIO News reported.

