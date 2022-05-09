SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Fake Adderall Pills Blamed for 2 Ohio State Deaths
May 9, 2022
Two Ohio State University students died last week, and the university is warning students of “fake Adderall pills, which appear to contain fentanyl, causing an increase in overdoses and hospitalizations.”
A third student was released from the hospital after being treated for an overdose, WHIO News reported.
