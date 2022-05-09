Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

New Gig for Jordan Peterson

By

Colleen Flaherty
May 9, 2022
 
 

Ralston College, which describes itself as a “new institution of higher education dedicated to free inquiry and human flourishing,” said last week that it had appointed Jordan Peterson as chancellor. Peterson, a psychologist and polarizing self-help guru, resigned from his professorship at the University of Toronto earlier this year, citing academe’s “craven” embrace of diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, among other grievances. Ralston, which is located in Georgia, in an announcement called Peterson a “brilliant interpreter of Western culture and a mentor to the millions of students whom the modern university has betrayed.”

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Bintou Diarra, the author, a Black woman with wavy dark hair.
‘Scholarship Student Survey Request’
Six hardcover books that appear leather-bound and old in a row, as if on a shelf, but no shelf is visible.
Myths Shape the Continuing
‘Crisis of the Humanities’
Two students stand in front of oversize letters spelling out "CSU," which are filled with gold and green balloons.
Traditional Models of Care Are Not Enough

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Some Welcome Attention to Transfer
3 Reasons Why We Joined the Noodle Advisory Board
Privacy Is Really Dead Now
Friday Fragments
3 Questions for Coursera’s Scott Shireman and Hawaii Pacific University’s Mark Rosenbaum

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 