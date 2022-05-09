SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
New Gig for Jordan Peterson
May 9, 2022
Ralston College, which describes itself as a “new institution of higher education dedicated to free inquiry and human flourishing,” said last week that it had appointed Jordan Peterson as chancellor. Peterson, a psychologist and polarizing self-help guru, resigned from his professorship at the University of Toronto earlier this year, citing academe’s “craven” embrace of diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, among other grievances. Ralston, which is located in Georgia, in an announcement called Peterson a “brilliant interpreter of Western culture and a mentor to the millions of students whom the modern university has betrayed.”
