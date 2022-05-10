Print

Police in Ga. Accused of Harassing Delaware State Team

Scott Jaschik
May 10, 2022
 
 

The president of Delaware State University, a historically black college, has accused Georgia police officers of stopping the team bus on the "pretext of a minor traffic violation" and conducting a search for drugs.

"To be clear, nothing illegal was discovered in this search, and all of our coaches and student-athletes comported themselves with dignity throughout a trying and humiliating process," said a letter from the president, Tony Allen, to the campus.

The police officers went through the baggage of all the students.

He cited video that "clearly show law enforcement members attempting to intimidate our student-athletes into confessing to possession of drugs and/or drug paraphernalia."

"We do not intend to let this or any other incident like it pass idly by. We are prepared to go wherever the evidence leads us. We have video. We have allies. Perhaps more significantly, we have the courage of our convictions," Allen said.

WHYY News contacted the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office to ask about the search. An aide who did not identify herself referred a reporter to Max Brown, the chief deputy. “We don’t have any further information. It has to be investigated,’’ the aide said, adding that the office was just learning about the stop and search. Brown did not respond.

The search took place on April 20.

 

 

 

