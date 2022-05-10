SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Police in Ga. Accused of Harassing Delaware State Team
The president of Delaware State University, a historically black college, has accused Georgia police officers of stopping the team bus on the "pretext of a minor traffic violation" and conducting a search for drugs.
"To be clear, nothing illegal was discovered in this search, and all of our coaches and student-athletes comported themselves with dignity throughout a trying and humiliating process," said a letter from the president, Tony Allen, to the campus.
The police officers went through the baggage of all the students.
He cited video that "clearly show law enforcement members attempting to intimidate our student-athletes into confessing to possession of drugs and/or drug paraphernalia."
"We do not intend to let this or any other incident like it pass idly by. We are prepared to go wherever the evidence leads us. We have video. We have allies. Perhaps more significantly, we have the courage of our convictions," Allen said.
WHYY News contacted the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office to ask about the search. An aide who did not identify herself referred a reporter to Max Brown, the chief deputy. “We don’t have any further information. It has to be investigated,’’ the aide said, adding that the office was just learning about the stop and search. Brown did not respond.
The search took place on April 20.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Trending Stories
Most Shared Stories
- A burned-out professor declares academic chapter 11 (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- More students report psychological disabilities
- Higher education should prepare for five new realities (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- UNC faculty-staff turnover spikes, spurs search for answers
- Princeton says it won't censor webpage criticizing professor
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »