State Appoints 3 New Trustees to Fractured Idaho Board

Josh Moody
May 10, 2022
 
 

The Idaho State Board of Education appointed three new members to the North Idaho College Board of Trustees on Friday, filling three vacancies and returning the board to a quorum.

The board was temporarily without a quorum after three of five trustees resigned. The first, Michael Barnes, resigned in January over residency issues, which resulted in numerous deadlocked votes on a divided board. Trustees Christie Wood and Ken Howard resigned last month in order to force state officials to appoint three new trustees, establishing a quorum and reshaping the board.

The appointments come as North Idaho College is in the midst of a presidential search as well as accreditation issues brought on by weak board leadership, according to a warning letter from the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities.

Board members Todd Banducci and Greg McKenzie tried unsuccessfully to prevent the state from filling the three empty positions, arguing that only one was necessary to establish a quorum.

The new trustees will serve until November. Trustees will then be elected by voters, and only one appointee has said he will consider running, according to Idaho Education News.

