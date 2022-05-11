Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Oxnard College President Put on Leave After Complaints

By

Sara Weissman
May 11, 2022
 
 

The president of Oxnard College, a community college in Southern California, was recently put on paid administrative leave, The Ventura County Star reported.

Leaders of the Ventura Community College District received two complaints accusing Luis Sanchez of “unlawful harassment, including on the basis of sex and gender,” according to a statement from the district. They also cited allegations that Sanchez “engaged in misconduct pertaining to the Oxnard College Foundation.” The matter will be investigated by independent attorneys.

“The District will not make any determinations pertaining to the allegations until it receives the investigation report,” the statement read. “The District will conduct a fair, thorough, and impartial investigation. The District is unable to provide further information at this time due to the confidential nature of the investigation.”

The Ventura County Star obtained an email to staff members from Greg Gillespie, chancellor of the Ventura County Community College District, announcing the leave last Thursday.

“This is not a disciplinary action,” Gillespie wrote in a follow-up email. “I realize the situation may be unsettling and unexpected.”

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Government Accountability Office sign at its office in Washington, D.C., with white lettering on a black background.
GAO Report on Online Program Managers
Was Only a Start
An American flag waves in the wind.
Flag, Freedom, DEI and Faculty Performance:
A Fable
A black ball-point pen.
Serving by Meeting Students’ Basic Needs

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Communicating the Realities of Higher Ed in 2022
3 Questions on OPM Research for 2U’s David Sutphen
Get Off Twitter Now!
Are U.S. Universities Losing Their Pre-Eminence?
On Getting COVID Right Before Graduation
Are Academic Standards Falling?

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 