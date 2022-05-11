SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Oxnard College President Put on Leave After Complaints
The president of Oxnard College, a community college in Southern California, was recently put on paid administrative leave, The Ventura County Star reported.
Leaders of the Ventura Community College District received two complaints accusing Luis Sanchez of “unlawful harassment, including on the basis of sex and gender,” according to a statement from the district. They also cited allegations that Sanchez “engaged in misconduct pertaining to the Oxnard College Foundation.” The matter will be investigated by independent attorneys.
“The District will not make any determinations pertaining to the allegations until it receives the investigation report,” the statement read. “The District will conduct a fair, thorough, and impartial investigation. The District is unable to provide further information at this time due to the confidential nature of the investigation.”
The Ventura County Star obtained an email to staff members from Greg Gillespie, chancellor of the Ventura County Community College District, announcing the leave last Thursday.
“This is not a disciplinary action,” Gillespie wrote in a follow-up email. “I realize the situation may be unsettling and unexpected.”
