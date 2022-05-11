Stanford Investigates Another Noose Found on Campus

Stanford University is investigating a noose found hanging from a tree outside a residence hall Sunday as a hate crime, the Associated Press reported.

In an email to students and staff Monday, university officials said campus safety authorities immediately removed the noose and “retained it as evidence.” In a separate message to the campus community, Stanford president Marc Tessier-Lavigne said the noose was being investigated by the university’s department of public safety. He called the noose a “hateful representation of anti-Black racism and violence” and said he found it “deeply disturbing” that someone would choose to commit such a “repugnant” act.

“We are working in vigorous and committed ways to advance equity, inclusion, and belonging in our Stanford community,” Tessier-Lavigne wrote. “We have been making progress. But incidents like this one show how far we still have to go. It is especially dispiriting that this incident does not exist in isolation, but is part of a longer series of incidents, here and elsewhere, that continue to seek to intimidate and marginalize members of the Black community and many other communities because of their identity.”

This was the third such incident at Stanford in the last three years, the Associated Press reported. In 2019, a noose was found hanging from a tree near a residence for summer students, and in 2021, two cords potentially representing nooses were found hanging in a tree near a walking trail.