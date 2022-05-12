Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

3 Black Tenured Professors Are Leaving U of Denver

By

Scott Jaschik
May 12, 2022
 
 

Three Black tenured professors are leaving the University of Denver's Graduate School of Professional Psychology, prompting a rally of Black students, Axios reported.

Graduate students told Axios about racist incidents and microaggressions at Denver. And one of the faculty members said her decision to leave was "complicated," but was due to the university's climate, and workload inequity.

A spokeswoman said the departures were of "great concern" to the university. "Leaders at the university have been working diligently to address the expressed concerns of our faculty of color and will continue to do so," she said. The university is also launching a workload equity task force in response to concerns expressed by the faculty of color.

 

 

This article is part of our COVID-19 LIVE Coverage »

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

People spread out on a white background and connected by black lines. The image resembles a drawing of neurons in the brain.
College Counseling Centers Cannot Act Alone
A soccer ball hovers above the grass against a black background.
Supporting Student Athletes’ Mental Health
The Government Accountability Office sign at its office in Washington, D.C., with white lettering on a black background.
GAO Report on Online Program Managers
Was Only a Start

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

The Transfer Process Desperately Needs Innovation
Dodging Political Land Mines
Communicating the Realities of Higher Ed in 2022
3 Questions on OPM Research for 2U’s David Sutphen
Get Off Twitter Now!
Are U.S. Universities Losing Their Pre-Eminence?

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 