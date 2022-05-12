SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
3 Black Tenured Professors Are Leaving U of Denver
May 12, 2022
Three Black tenured professors are leaving the University of Denver's Graduate School of Professional Psychology, prompting a rally of Black students, Axios reported.
Graduate students told Axios about racist incidents and microaggressions at Denver. And one of the faculty members said her decision to leave was "complicated," but was due to the university's climate, and workload inequity.
A spokeswoman said the departures were of "great concern" to the university. "Leaders at the university have been working diligently to address the expressed concerns of our faculty of color and will continue to do so," she said. The university is also launching a workload equity task force in response to concerns expressed by the faculty of color.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Trending Stories
- Plagiarism Alleged in Duke Student’s Commencement Speech
- New presidents or provosts: Mercy National Louis Pittsburg Portland South Carolina Southern Crescent…
- Britain's largest academic union divided by transgender issues
- Author explains his book on the problems with college pricing
- Dodging Political Land Mines | Confessions of a Community College Dean
Most Shared Stories
- Turnover, burnout and demoralization in higher ed
- A burned-out professor declares academic chapter 11 (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Higher education should prepare for five new realities (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Grove City College board asked to reject diversity report
- Jury awards falsely accused former Clemson student $5.3 million
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »