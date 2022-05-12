Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Brain Regions and Functions Vulnerable to Aging: Academic Minute

By

Doug Lederman
May 12, 2022
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, part of Brown University Week: Hwamee Oh, assistant professor in the department of psychiatry and human behavior and cognitive, linguistics and psychological sciences, examines one way to detect Alzheimer’s early. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

People spread out on a white background and connected by black lines. The image resembles a drawing of neurons in the brain.
College Counseling Centers Cannot Act Alone
A soccer ball hovers above the grass against a black background.
Supporting Student Athletes’ Mental Health
The Government Accountability Office sign at its office in Washington, D.C., with white lettering on a black background.
GAO Report on Online Program Managers
Was Only a Start

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

The Transfer Process Desperately Needs Innovation
Dodging Political Land Mines
Communicating the Realities of Higher Ed in 2022
3 Questions on OPM Research for 2U’s David Sutphen
Get Off Twitter Now!
Are U.S. Universities Losing Their Pre-Eminence?

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 